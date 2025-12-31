iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,276 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 26,337 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVYA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 1,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

