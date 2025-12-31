Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 74,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 71,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Mogo Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.15.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Mogo had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of C$16.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo

Mogo, one of Canada’s leading digital finance companies, is empowering its members with simple digital solutions to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom. Mogo’s trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform. Mogo also offers digital loans and mortgages.

Further Reading

