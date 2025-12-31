Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Short Interest Down 17.7% in December

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,835,465 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 2,230,039 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,954,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,954,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,160,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,933,000 after buying an additional 474,427 shares during the period. Somnio Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 58,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.