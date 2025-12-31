Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) CEO Sells $4,612,250.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Brock sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,188,786.05. This represents a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ondas Stock Performance

Ondas stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,038,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,504,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Ondas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ondas in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.