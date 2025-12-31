Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Director Sells $536,850.00 in Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Cutt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $536,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,698.70. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPOR traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 0.60. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

GPOR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPOR

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.