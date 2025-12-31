Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Director Sells $536,850.00 in Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Cutt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $536,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,698.70. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gulfport Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPOR traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 0.60. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $225.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 20.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulfport Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GPOR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPOR
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.
The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gulfport Energy
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.