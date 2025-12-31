Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $69,800.22 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $69,800.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, John Bicket sold 85,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $3,084,397.08.

On Monday, December 29th, John Bicket sold 82,274 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $2,984,077.98.

On Thursday, December 18th, John Bicket sold 33,939 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,315,136.25.

On Wednesday, December 17th, John Bicket sold 136,061 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $5,220,660.57.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $921,780.30.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, John Bicket sold 145,838 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $5,519,968.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,681,245.49.

On Tuesday, November 18th, John Bicket sold 123,441 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $4,506,830.91.

On Wednesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $798,249.96.

On Tuesday, November 4th, John Bicket sold 149,277 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $5,812,846.38.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. 2,857,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,016. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -442.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

Key Stores Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks added Samsara (IOT) to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list — a short-term positive catalyst that can attract buyer interest. Zacks Article

Zacks added Samsara (IOT) to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list — a short-term positive catalyst that can attract buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform ratings (Bank of America, Cowen, RBC, Piper Sandler), and the stock retains an average analyst stance of “Moderate Buy” — supportive for medium-term demand. Analyst Coverage

Several brokers have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform ratings (Bank of America, Cowen, RBC, Piper Sandler), and the stock retains an average analyst stance of “Moderate Buy” — supportive for medium-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: revenue beat consensus (revenue +29% YoY) but EPS missed and margins remain negative; company gave FY2026 EPS guidance (0.50) and Q4 guidance (0.12–0.13) — mixed fundamentals leave room for both upside and continued investor caution. Earnings & Guidance

Recent quarter: revenue beat consensus (revenue +29% YoY) but EPS missed and margins remain negative; company gave FY2026 EPS guidance (0.50) and Q4 guidance (0.12–0.13) — mixed fundamentals leave room for both upside and continued investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales from senior leaders: John Bicket sold a total of ~170,000 shares across Dec. 29–31 (~$6.14M), and co?founder Sanjit Biswas sold ~160,000 shares (~$5.78M). Combined executive selling (~330k+ shares, roughly $11–12M) is likely pressuring sentiment. SEC filings: Bicket and Biswas sales. Bicket/Biswas Form 4

Large insider sales from senior leaders: John Bicket sold a total of ~170,000 shares across Dec. 29–31 (~$6.14M), and co?founder Sanjit Biswas sold ~160,000 shares (~$5.78M). Combined executive selling (~330k+ shares, roughly $11–12M) is likely pressuring sentiment. SEC filings: Bicket and Biswas sales. Negative Sentiment: Additional director/office sales: Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares (Dec. 26) and CAO Benjamin Kirchhoff sold 1,683 shares — further insider liquidity that can reinforce downward pressure. Chadwick Form 4

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,716,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,474 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 65.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,870 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Samsara by 74.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Featured Stories

