Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $31,971.90 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $31,971.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,706,357.25. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 1st, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total transaction of $32,401.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.00. 16,336,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,260,363. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

