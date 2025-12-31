Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 30,000 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $2,341,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 663,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,759,790.62. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $8,917,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $1,829,700.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 674.81%.The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 359,847 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,687,000 after buying an additional 270,580 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $138.00 price objective on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kymera Therapeutics

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.