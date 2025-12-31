Contrasting Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sampo 0 2 0 1 2.67

Dividends

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kingstone Companies and Sampo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kingstone Companies pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 15.68% 33.69% 7.48% Sampo N/A 19.32% 5.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Sampo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $200.55 million 1.19 $18.36 million $2.19 7.68 Sampo $2.47 billion 52.30 $1.25 billion $1.39 17.40

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Sampo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. The company underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Sampo

(Get Free Report)

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.