Reviewing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Free Report) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrayit and TransMedics Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group $566.35 million 7.34 $35.46 million $2.47 49.25

Profitability

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrayit.

This table compares Arrayit and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group 16.20% 31.42% 10.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arrayit and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 0.00 TransMedics Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $144.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given TransMedics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Arrayit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Arrayit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

