BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) vs. Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jayud Global Logistics and BingEx are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Jayud Global Logistics has a beta of -3.08, meaning that its stock price is 408% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BingEx has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jayud Global Logistics 1 0 0 0 1.00 BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jayud Global Logistics and BingEx, as reported by MarketBeat.

BingEx has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 47.80%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jayud Global Logistics and BingEx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jayud Global Logistics $575.29 million 0.02 -$6.90 million N/A N/A BingEx $4.02 billion 0.04 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -318.00

Jayud Global Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BingEx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Jayud Global Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BingEx beats Jayud Global Logistics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems. Jayud Global Logistics Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

