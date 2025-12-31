Financial Comparison: Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Volatility and Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A N/A N/A Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Biotricity”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $319,000.00 0.00 -$12.87 million ($14.69) 0.00 Biotricity $12.06 million 0.70 -$14.09 million ($0.17) -1.76

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.