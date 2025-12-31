Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 and last traded at GBX 106, with a volume of 3277951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum from GBX 106 to GBX 109 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 109.

Sylvania Platinum Trading Down 5.0%

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The firm has a market cap of £266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.69.

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

A pioneer in chrome tailings reprocessing, Sylvania treats a combination of current and historical chrome tailings at our host mine sites.

