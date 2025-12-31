Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Grows By 43.3%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,774 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 21,476 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ILCV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,889. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

