Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 15.2% increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of GPRF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.
Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Company Profile
