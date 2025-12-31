Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (NASDAQ:GPRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 15.2% increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GPRF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF (GPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to track an index of broad US preferred stock and hybrid securities. The fund aims to provide high monthly income, with lower correlation to interest rates, relative to other asset classes GPRF was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

