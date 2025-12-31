AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 53.6% increase from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:CPLS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. 54,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

