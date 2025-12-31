AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 53.6% increase from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:CPLS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. 54,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $36.29.
About AB Core Plus Bond ETF
