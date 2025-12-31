Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Expands By 42.4%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,459,615 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 1,025,313 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Werewolf Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 140,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $171,395.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,007,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,688.84. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luke Evnin sold 108,606 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $66,249.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,550,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,911.14. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,628,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,191 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HOWL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wedbush cut Werewolf Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

HOWL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 403,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,380. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

