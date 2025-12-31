Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,200,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,088% from the average session volume of 101,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gossan Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.11.

Gossan Resources Company Profile

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

