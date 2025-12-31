S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.86 and last traded at GBX 20.40. 3,017,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,688,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.

Key Headlines Impacting S4 Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting S4 Capital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £135.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

