Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.11. 6,807,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,900,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCID. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.54.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Lucid Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 475,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 118,746 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Featured Articles

