Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Drops By 29.8%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,457 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 10,619 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Deswell Industries in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DSWL stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 551.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Deswell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Deswell Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: DSWL) is a China-based medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes airway management and respiratory care products. The company’s product portfolio includes laryngeal mask airways, disposable endotracheal tubes, nebulizers, oxygen therapy equipment, humidifiers and related ventilator accessories. Deswell’s devices are used in hospitals, clinics and home-care settings to support anesthesia, emergency medicine and respiratory treatment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Deswell operates multiple manufacturing facilities that comply with international quality standards, including FDA 510(k) clearances and CE markings for many of its devices.

