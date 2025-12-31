Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 561,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 210,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 25.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

