Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 202,403 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 249,310 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 301,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,076. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of dual RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary Transitional RNAi (TRiMTM) platform, Phio aims to simultaneously silence multiple gene targets to achieve enhanced therapeutic activity. The company’s core mission is to advance next?generation RNAi compounds with potential applications in oncology and immuno?oncology.

Phio’s TRiMTM platform is designed around the delivery of synthetic, double?stranded RNA duplexes that can be engineered to target specific combinations of genes implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

Featured Stories

