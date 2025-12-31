Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,820,204 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 40,135,544 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,873,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,873,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.77. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $2,161,650.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 207,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,090. The trade was a 64.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

