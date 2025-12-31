GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RDTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 126,283 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 172,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDTL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 105,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,428. GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and supporting a wide range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio.

