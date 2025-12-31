Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ: BWMN):

12/29/2025 – Bowman Consulting Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Bowman Consulting Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Bowman Consulting Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Bowman Consulting Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Bowman Consulting Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Bowman Consulting Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Bowman Consulting Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $440,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 892,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,458,615.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 385,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,336,177.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

