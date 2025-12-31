Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 21.4% increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MST traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 349,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,360. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

