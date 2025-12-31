YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3415 per share on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 55.0% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FEAT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 38,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FEAT was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

