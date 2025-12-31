YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3415 per share on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 55.0% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of FEAT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 38,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $49.28.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF
