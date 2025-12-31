Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.67. 20,127,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 39,052,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $373,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,150,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,646,835.87. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 93.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 215.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,122 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 39.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

