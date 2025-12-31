IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.3840. 21,785,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 26,238,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IREN in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

IREN Stock Down 1.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IREN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in IREN during the third quarter worth $57,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IREN during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IREN by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IREN

Get Free Report

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

