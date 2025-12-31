Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.27 and last traded at $55.30. Approximately 20,849,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 39,974,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.
Bank of America News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights BAC as a bank that can “win either way” whether the Fed cuts or pauses — management has shown deposit-cost control, and the firm’s tech/AI investments could increase operating leverage, supporting earnings even with modest revenue growth. Analysts cited see additional upside from continued earnings growth. Will the Fed Cut or Pause? These Finance Stocks Can Win Either Way (BAC)
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat’s 2026 sector playbook lists financials as undervalued and specifically names Bank of America among banks that could benefit from a rotation into value or from rate easing — a thematic tailwind if investors shift out of crowded tech positions. 2026 Sector Playbook: 3 Sectors Trading Below Fair Value
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s CEO expects tariff pressure to ease in 2026, lowering a potential headwind for corporate clients and trade-related businesses — a macro development that could marginally improve loan demand and corporate activity. Bank of America Sees US Tariffs Moving Toward De-Escalation
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks flags BAC as one of the banks to watch for stability amid rising U.S. consumer credit stress — the note emphasizes BAC’s relative liquidity and improving asset quality, which is supportive from a credit-risk perspective. US Consumer Credit Stress Rises: 3 Bank Stocks to Watch for Stability
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts refreshed estimates on BAC after a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods review — refreshed estimates can prompt trading around modeled earnings, but the revision’s direction and magnitude will determine impact. Bank of America (BAC) Estimates Refreshed After Keefe Bruyette Review
- Neutral Sentiment: The Zacks Analyst Blog again highlights BAC among regional/big-bank names — attention from sell-side blogs can support interest but doesn’t always translate to immediate price moves. The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor education pieces and trade-idea coverage (covered-call strategy on BAC) are showing retail interest in income strategies for BAC — this is useful for yield-focused holders but is not a primary driver of broad directional moves. This Covered Call Is One Strategy For Bank Of America Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: TV and analyst videos (Fast Money, Bank of America economist Aditya Bhave) discuss the big-bank outlook heading into 2026 — informative for sentiment but generally slower to move stock prices unless new data/forecasts are revealed. ‘Fast Money’ traders talk the state of the Big Bank sector Bank of America’s Aditya Bhave shares his 2026 economic outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Option-market flow shows moderately bearish positioning in BAC — elevated put buying or skew can pressure near-term sentiment and increase implied volatility, which often weighs on the equity until flows normalize. Option traders moderately bearish in Bank of America with shares down 0.32%
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.
Bank of America Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $401.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.30.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 394,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 149,652 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
