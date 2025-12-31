GEA Group (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

GEA Group AG (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $71.16. GEA Group shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 490 shares.

GEA Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66.

GEA Group Company Profile

GEA Group AG is a Germany-based provider of process technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical and petroleum. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of equipment and systems that support processes such as heating, cooling, mixing, separation, evaporation and transportation of liquids and powders. Its product portfolio spans centrifuges, separators, heat exchangers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, filtration and membrane systems, as well as advanced automation and digitalization tools to optimize plant performance and ensure product safety.

With origins dating back to the late 19th century, GEA has evolved from a regional metal trading enterprise into a global technology group.

