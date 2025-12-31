Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.39 and last traded at GBX 8.39. 26,150,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 9,689,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 66.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANR

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 3.0%

About Pantheon Resources

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.51. The company has a market capitalization of £114.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.