Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $9.76. 155,738,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 36,502,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Ondas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Get Ondas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONDS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ondas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ondas Trading Up 8.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 175,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,981.88. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,632.08. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 931,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,115. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.