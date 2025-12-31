Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD) Drops By 29.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,890 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 46,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Infobird in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Infobird alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IFBD

Infobird Stock Performance

Infobird Company Profile

Shares of IFBD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Infobird has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

(Get Free Report)

Infobird Co, Ltd. is a cloud-based communications software and services provider listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker IFBD. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company specializes in delivering SaaS solutions for customer engagement and contact center management. Leveraging a cloud-native architecture, Infobird’s platform enables enterprises to streamline their customer service operations by integrating voice, SMS, social media messaging and web chat channels into a unified system.

At the core of Infobird’s offerings is its iBird Cloud platform, which combines omnichannel contact center capabilities with AI-powered features such as chatbots, intelligent self-service and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.