Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,980 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 15,827 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRTSW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,561. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of alpha-emitting radiation therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company’s proprietary Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) platform leverages the short-range, high-energy alpha particles emitted by radium-224 to penetrate tumor tissues more effectively than conventional external-beam radiation. By implanting thin, needle-like sources directly into a tumor, Alpha DaRT delivers concentrated doses of radiation to malignant cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The Alpha DaRT technology is designed to enhance local tumor control in a variety of solid tumors, including head and neck, breast, skin, and pancreatic cancers.

