iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,789 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 8,428 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,797. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.3118 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.