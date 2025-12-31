Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.5550. Approximately 2,386,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,319,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven from $54.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO George C. Clark purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $144,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,400. The trade was a 566.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,195,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,964,562.50. The trade was a 126.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 4,416,999 shares of company stock worth $33,144,833 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after buying an additional 762,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biohaven by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 612,209 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 462,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,495,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company’s most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.