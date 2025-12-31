Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.57. 10,161,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,882,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,642,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,419 shares in the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2,398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146,136 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

