Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Up 41% – What’s Next?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 41% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 580,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 231,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Minnova Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014.

