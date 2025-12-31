Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 4,236,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,925,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.