Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $295.28 and last traded at $295.88. 954,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,831,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price target on Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Celestica Stock Down 1.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 471.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $236,069,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $96,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

