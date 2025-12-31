BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) vs. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Critical Analysis

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) and BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and BZAM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $2.52 billion 7.93 $418.30 million $3.45 82.39 BZAM $37.96 million N/A -$27.31 million ($0.27) N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM. BZAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Insulet and BZAM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 22 1 2.96 BZAM 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $379.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.34%. Given Insulet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than BZAM.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and BZAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 9.76% 24.36% 10.02% BZAM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Insulet beats BZAM on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

