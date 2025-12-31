IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,244,737 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 6,193,774 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,191,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,191,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 50,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $1,738,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 161,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,466.07. The trade was a 23.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Giovanni M. Dolci sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $211,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,250. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 125.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of IMAX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on IMAX from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

IMAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.96. 871,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. IMAX has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.47%.IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

