Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,823 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 51,065 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edesa Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 8.90% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies. The company leverages a proprietary self-amplifying RNA platform to create candidates designed for both intranasal and injectable administration. Edesa’s approach aims to elicit robust mucosal and systemic immune responses, with applications spanning infectious diseases and immuno-oncology.

Among Edesa’s pipeline programs is a lead intranasal vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2, currently advancing through early-stage clinical trials.

