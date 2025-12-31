QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $171.01 and last traded at $171.05. 4,465,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,670,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $8,689,984. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

