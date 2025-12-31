Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $170.76 and last traded at $171.18. 4,909,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 11,692,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $215.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.