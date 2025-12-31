Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 32.5%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,333 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 121,990 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 259,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE American: NRO) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Massachusetts business trust. Listed on the NYSE American exchange, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of real estate securities. Its structure allows investors to access a diversified pool of real estate assets within a single investment vehicle.

The fund’s primary investment focus is on equity real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies and other real estate–related securities.

