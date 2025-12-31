Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.85 and last traded at $113.10. 15,624,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 38,316,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Loop Capital set a $152.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $717,694.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 20,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,177.79. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,936,763 shares of company stock worth $371,050,559. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

