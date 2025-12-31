Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.83 and last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 160317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $337.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 79.53%.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $30,422,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $9,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

